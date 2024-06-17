Presidency Insists N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand by Labour is Unsustainable

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Presidency reaffirmed on Sunday that the demand by Organised Labour for a N250,000 minimum wage is unsustainable, warning that the Federal Government cannot allocate all its resources to meet such a demand.

This statement follows concerns raised by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) over the proposed N62,000 wage, fearing it would strain the financial capabilities of local councils.

Negotiations between the Federal Government and Organised Labour broke down on May 28, with the government and Organised Private Sector proposing the N62,000 wage. Labour unions rejected this proposal, describing it as inadequate.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, emphasized the need for realism, noting that government resources cannot be solely directed towards the 10% of the population represented by labour unions. He urged Labour to reconsider their stance instead of disrupting national systems.

President Tinubu had earlier announced plans to present an executive bill on the new national minimum wage to the National Assembly, likely after the Sallah break.

Efforts to reach Labour leaders for comment were unsuccessful as they were returning from the International Labour Organisation conference in Geneva.

Meanwhile, the tripartite committee appointed by the Federal Government, led by Bukar Aji, urged Labour to reconsider their demands in light of economic realities and government initiatives, including financial incentives and interventions aimed at supporting various sectors.

Aji stressed the committee’s efforts to prevent further job losses and economic instability, urging Labour to accept the proposed N62,000 minimum wage.