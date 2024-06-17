Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Presidency Insists N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand by Labour is Unsustainable

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Presidency reaffirmed on Sunday that the demand by Organised Labour for a N250,000 minimum wage is unsustainable, warning that the Federal Government cannot allocate all its resources to meet such a demand.

This statement follows concerns raised by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) over the proposed N62,000 wage, fearing it would strain the financial capabilities of local councils.

Negotiations between the Federal Government and Organised Labour broke down on May 28, with the government and Organised Private Sector proposing the N62,000 wage. Labour unions rejected this proposal, describing it as inadequate.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, emphasized the need for realism, noting that government resources cannot be solely directed towards the 10% of the population represented by labour unions. He urged Labour to reconsider their stance instead of disrupting national systems.

President Tinubu had earlier announced plans to present an executive bill on the new national minimum wage to the National Assembly, likely after the Sallah break.

Efforts to reach Labour leaders for comment were unsuccessful as they were returning from the International Labour Organisation conference in Geneva.

Meanwhile, the tripartite committee appointed by the Federal Government, led by Bukar Aji, urged Labour to reconsider their demands in light of economic realities and government initiatives, including financial incentives and interventions aimed at supporting various sectors.

Aji stressed the committee’s efforts to prevent further job losses and economic instability, urging Labour to accept the proposed N62,000 minimum wage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
 GTBank Drags 60 Bank Executives to Court Over N17bn Loan Dispute with AFEX Commodity Exchange
Next article
Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Dangote Sugar Refinery Raises N42.79bn Through Issuance of Commercial Paper Notes

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Dangote Sugar Refinery has announced the successful issuance of...

Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Enugu Rangers have secured the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football...

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar...

Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Dangote Sugar Refinery Raises N42.79bn Through Issuance of Commercial Paper Notes

Top Stories 0
Dangote Sugar Refinery has announced the successful issuance of...

Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

Grassroots Sport Devts 0
Enugu Rangers have secured the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football...

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Dangote Sugar Refinery Raises N42.79bn Through Issuance of Commercial Paper...

Godwin Okafor - 0