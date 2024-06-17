Menu
Nollywood actress, Stella Ikwuegbu is Dead

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Ikwuegbu, has died.

The sad news was revealed by movie producer, Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop via his Instagram page, on Sunday.

Nwoko revealed that Stella, who was battling with leg cancer, died on Sunday, June 16th.

He wrote: “Popular Nollywood actress/veteran Mrs Stella Ikwuegbu is dead.

“The Veteran Actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer.

“Rest well madam Stella.”

Another colleague, Ijele Ozioma Christy Ejiofor, wrote: “Ukwu Gi Dia. Why? You scaled through several, accidents and all. Eniure/Achiere came, and in less than a week, it killed you. Oh my… I feel bad.

“Stella Ikwuegbu, nenu Jennifer, you didn’t enjoy a thing. Why? Just why?” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
