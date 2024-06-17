Nigeria’s Non-GM Soybeans Hold High Value in Global Market, Says USSEC

USSEC Boosts Nigeria’s Food and Nutrition Security through Strategic Initiatives

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) has significantly contributed to improving Nigeria’s food and nutrition security by focusing on knowledge sharing and industry development. With a proven track record of enhancing food production in various countries, USSEC is now bringing its expertise to Nigeria’s poultry and aquaculture sectors.

Empowering Local Industries

Jim Sutter, CEO of USSEC, highlighted the council’s commitment to empowering Nigerian growers and feed manufacturers. “We’ve learned a lot from our experiences in the U.S. and other countries like China,” he said. “Our goal is to transfer this knowledge to Nigeria, helping boost production and make animal protein more accessible.”

Knowledge Transfer and Training Programs

Since 2019, USSEC’s Soy Excellence Center (SEC) has been working closely with local industry, academia, and the Nigerian government. Over 2,000 Nigerians have been trained through this initiative, which focuses on entry and mid-level career professionals. The curriculum, developed by Kansas State University, is tailored to local conditions, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness.

Addressing Market Preferences and GMO Concerns

USSEC provides both GM and non-GM soybeans, allowing Nigerian consumers to choose based on their preferences. Sutter emphasized the value of Nigeria’s non-GM soybeans in the global market, suggesting that Nigeria could benefit from exporting non-GM soy and importing GM soy for livestock feed.

Annual Executive Programme and Industry Collaboration

USSEC’s annual executive programme in Nigeria fosters knowledge sharing and networking among local and international experts. This collaborative approach aims to break down silos and build trust, enabling Nigeria’s agricultural industries to realize their full potential.

Challenges and Comparative Advantages

Despite challenges like foreign exchange market volatility, USSEC believes that leveraging comparative advantages in agriculture can help both Nigeria and the U.S. expand trade. Sutter noted the ambitious and entrepreneurial spirit of the Nigerian people as a key asset for the country’s agricultural development.

Focus on Nutrition Security

Addressing Nigeria’s rising malnutrition rates, Sutter stressed the importance of shifting the focus from food security to nutrition security. Ensuring balanced diets and adequate protein intake, such as through the consumption of eggs, can provide immediate solutions to the country’s food and nutrition challenges.

Positive Outlook

USSEC is impressed by the enthusiasm and determination of Nigerians to improve their country. The council remains committed to working with local stakeholders to support the growth and development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, ultimately contributing to the nation’s food and nutrition security.