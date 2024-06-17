Nigeria’s Dangote Sugar Refinery Raises N42.79bn Through Issuance of Commercial Paper Notes

Dangote Sugar Refinery has announced the successful issuance of Series 4 and 5 Commercial Paper notes, raising N42.79 billion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, signed by the Company Secretary, Temitope Hassan, these notes were issued under the company’s N150 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

“Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of its successful issuance of N42.79 billion Series 4 and 5 Commercial Paper notes,” Hassan stated.

The issuance included N12.93 billion 181-day Series 4 notes and N29.86 billion 265-day Series 5 notes, which received strong investor interest from both pension and non-pension asset managers, as well as other institutional and individual investors.

The Series 4 notes were priced at a 23.00% yield, while the Series 5 notes were priced at a 25.00% yield.

Hassan highlighted that the funds raised will support the company’s short-term working capital and funding needs, and emphasized the strategic importance of diversifying funding sources.

He expressed gratitude for the robust investor participation, noting that it reflects the trust and confidence investors have in Dangote Sugar Refinery’s business model and growth prospects.

“The successful issuance of the notes is in furtherance of the company’s strategy to diversify its funding sources,” he stated.