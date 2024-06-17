Nigerians Strongly Advocate for N100,000 Minimum Wage, GAIN Poll Reveals

A recent poll conducted by the Governance Advancement Initiative for Nigeria (GAIN) reveals overwhelming support for a N100,000 minimum wage, with 87% of respondents in favor. The poll results, announced by Dr. Malcolm Fabiyi in a statement on Monday, also indicate strong backing for organized labor demonstrations to ensure the implementation of this minimum wage.

The survey, which included 1,460 respondents from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, aimed to assess public opinion on government performance at both national and state levels one year into the current democratic administration.

Respondents were asked to choose a sustainable minimum wage level that would improve worker conditions without harming the economy. They were given nine options: N452K, N300K, N250K, N150K, N100K, N75K, N62K, N45K, and N30K.

The results were as follows:

– N452K: 7.5%

– N300K: 4.7%

– N250K: 14.8%

– N150K: 31.2%

– N100K: 28.6%

– N75K: 7.8%

– N62K: 2.7%

– N45K: 1.4%

– N30K: 1.2%

These figures demonstrate that 87% of Nigerians support a minimum wage of at least N100K per month, with a majority of 58% favoring a minimum wage of at least N150K.

The second question addressed whether respondents would support labor union demonstrations advocating for a higher minimum wage. A significant 85% expressed their support for such actions.

“The results overwhelmingly indicate that Nigerians are solidly aligned with the labor union’s demands for a higher minimum wage and are willing to fight for its actualization,” the statement noted. “Nigerians are also mindful of the potential impact higher minimum wages can have on businesses and the overall economy, reflecting reasonable and practical expectations for sustainable wage levels.”