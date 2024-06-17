Menu
Nigerians Strongly Advocate for N100,000 Minimum Wage, GAIN Poll Reveals

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

A recent poll conducted by the Governance Advancement Initiative for Nigeria (GAIN) reveals overwhelming support for a N100,000 minimum wage, with 87% of respondents in favor. The poll results, announced by Dr. Malcolm Fabiyi in a statement on Monday, also indicate strong backing for organized labor demonstrations to ensure the implementation of this minimum wage.

The survey, which included 1,460 respondents from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, aimed to assess public opinion on government performance at both national and state levels one year into the current democratic administration.

Respondents were asked to choose a sustainable minimum wage level that would improve worker conditions without harming the economy. They were given nine options: N452K, N300K, N250K, N150K, N100K, N75K, N62K, N45K, and N30K.

The results were as follows:
– N452K: 7.5%
– N300K: 4.7%
– N250K: 14.8%
– N150K: 31.2%
– N100K: 28.6%
– N75K: 7.8%
– N62K: 2.7%
– N45K: 1.4%
– N30K: 1.2%

These figures demonstrate that 87% of Nigerians support a minimum wage of at least N100K per month, with a majority of 58% favoring a minimum wage of at least N150K.

The second question addressed whether respondents would support labor union demonstrations advocating for a higher minimum wage. A significant 85% expressed their support for such actions.

“The results overwhelmingly indicate that Nigerians are solidly aligned with the labor union’s demands for a higher minimum wage and are willing to fight for its actualization,” the statement noted. “Nigerians are also mindful of the potential impact higher minimum wages can have on businesses and the overall economy, reflecting reasonable and practical expectations for sustainable wage levels.”

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

