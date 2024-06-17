NDLEA recovers 230,900 Tramadol pills, uncovers skuchies coy in Ogun

June 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered a total of 230,600 pills of 200mg and 225mg of Tramadol, a prohibited substance in Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano, Kano State.

NDLEA ‘s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives arrested the duo of Yasir Rabi’u, 23, and Abubakar Ado, 30, who were major distributors of the illicit drugs in Kano and Jigawa states respectively.

He said that the suspected drug peddlers were arrested on Monday.

Babafemi said, “In the same vein, another suspect, Hassan Abdullahi-Ali, 25, was nabbed with 150 bottles of codeine syrup at Kofar Nassarawa area of Kano on Tuesday.

“Also, In Ogun, NDLEA operatives on Monday seized 390kg of cannabis and arrested the three in connection with the illicit drugs.”

He said that Muhammad Sani, Nura Mohammad and Samaila Rabe were arrested during an early morning raid at Ibese area of the state.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said that officers on Wednesday busted a skuchies making factory at Sabo area of Sagamu town where seven suspects were arrested.

“They include: Kareem Jamiu; Oriyimi Ayo; Bamidele Wasiu; Rasheed Olarewanju; Ramota Lawal; Amudalat Olarewaju; and Adeniyi Omotosho.

“Exhibits recovered from them include: 387 litres of skuchies; 70 litres of industrial codeine; 25kg cannabis and different quantities of Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam.

"Also, there were various equipment used in the production of the new psychoactive substance and all were intercepted, " he said.