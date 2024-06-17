Naira Falls to N1,482.72/$1 at Official Market

June 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira continued its fall as it recorded a 0.44 per cent or N6.48 slide on the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, June 14 to close the last trading day of the week at N1,482.72/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,476.24/$1.

This happened despite an improvement in the supply of forex into the official market yesterday with a turnover of $183.47 million compared with the preceding session’s $92.68 million, indicating an increase of $90.79 million or 97.9 per cent.

In the parallel market, the value of the Naira improved against the US Dollar during the trading session to sell for N1,485/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,490/$1.

But the local currency recorded no movement against both the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the spot market, as they remained unchanged at N1,876.39/£1 and N1,580.19/€1, respectively.