Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Onyejekwe Izuchukwu, a businessman whose body was discovered in a hotel room in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Izuchukwu, aged 62 and based in Texas, USA, returned to Nigeria for business activities before the tragic incident occurred on June 9, 2024.

Sources, speaking anonymously, revealed that Izuchukwu had checked into the hotel on June 6 and was scheduled to engage in business dealings during his stay.

The discovery of his lifeless body was made by a cleaner who alerted the hotel management immediately. The Chief Security Officer of the hotel reported the incident to the police, suspecting foul play.

“The Assistant Chief Security Officer of the hotel in Ikoyi reported that Onyejekwe Izuchukwu, 62, was found dead on the floor of his room to the police,” the source disclosed.

Despite immediate attention from a doctor summoned to the scene, Izuchukwu was pronounced dead.

Before his demise, Izuchukwu had an illustrious career, serving as President of Bits and Drilling Tools, a division of Schlumberger, where he pioneered innovative drilling technologies in the oil and gas sector.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that Izuchukwu’s body had been transferred to a morgue in Ikeja for autopsy as investigations into the case continue.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death,” Hundeyin affirmed.

