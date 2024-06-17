Menu
South East

Igbos Should Discontinue Investments In Lagos Because They Are Not Protected, IPOB Warns

By: The Editor

Date:

IPOB Warns Against Igbo Investments in Lagos, Citing Lack of Protection

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stark warning to South-Easterners, cautioning that their investments in Lagos State are not safeguarded. The group emphasized that continuing to invest in Lagos would be falling for “deception.”

This warning was conveyed in a statement by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, on Monday.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, has been drawn to a deceptive letter from a group of faceless Yoruba leaders and stakeholders calling on Igbo communities in Lagos State for dialogue.”

“Ndigbo must not fall into any deception to continue investments in Lagos State, where their investments are not protected.”

While IPOB clarified it is not against dialogue between Yorubas and Igbos in Lagos, it firmly opposed any talks aimed at enticing Ndigbo to continue investing in what it described as a hostile environment.

The group claims that Nigeria has marginalized Ndigbo through “exclusivity and ethnic bigotry,” leading to significant losses in investments and lives in the Northern and Western regions of Nigeria.

The statement further elaborated: “In the North, Ndigbo are always the victims of any religious and political riots during which Northerners destroy, loot, and burn down businesses and properties belonging to Ndigbo.”

“Recently, in the Western Region, particularly in Lagos State, Biafran businesses and properties have been targeted by the Lagos State Government and criminals. We will no longer tolerate our people continuing to invest in Yoruba land.”

“Lagos State is not Igboland. The Lagos State government has demolished properties and investments of Ndigbo. Many Igbo-dominated markets in Lagos have either been demolished or burnt down and taken over by the Lagos State government. On the basis of the aforementioned, any Igbo person investing in the Northern and Western Regions of Nigeria needs DNA tests,” the statement concluded.

The Editor
The Editor

