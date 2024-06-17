Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

 GTBank Drags 60 Bank Executives to Court Over N17bn Loan Dispute with AFEX Commodity Exchange

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has taken legal action against 60 top executives from 13 commercial banks for alleged contempt of court regarding a dispute over a N17 billion Anchor Borrowers Programme loan involving AFEX Commodity Exchange. The executives, including chairmen, CEOs, directors, and company secretaries of the banks, are accused of failing to comply with a court-ordered No-Debit-Order placed on AFEX’s accounts.

In a suit filed as FHC/L/CS/911/2024 at the Federal High Court, Lagos division, Justice CJ Aneke signed an order threatening jail time for the executives for non-compliance with the court’s ruling dated May 27, 2024. This ruling directed 20 banks to transfer funds from AFEX’s accounts to GTBank until the N17.81 billion debt is settled, comprising N15.77 billion in outstanding loans and N2.04 billion in recovery costs.

Additionally, the court granted GTBank permission to seize and sell commodities stored in AFEX’s 16 warehouses across seven states, acquired with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ loan facility. AFEX had reportedly sourced the loan to finance smallholder farmers, but failed to fully repay despite extensions due to economic challenges affecting farmers’ productivity and market participation.

AFEX has contested, stating it has repaid 90% of the loan and is in discussions with CBN over outstanding amounts, citing economic hardships impacting farmers’ repayment capabilities. They have urged CBN to activate the collateral guarantee clause to support recovery efforts in the agricultural sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rivers State Governor Pledges Watchful Leadership, Not Control, for State Development
Next article
Presidency Insists N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand by Labour is Unsustainable
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Enugu Rangers have secured the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football...

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar...

Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation...

Presidency Insists N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand by Labour is Unsustainable

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  The Presidency reaffirmed on Sunday that the demand by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

Grassroots Sport Devts 0
Enugu Rangers have secured the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football...

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar...

Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel

Regions 0
The Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

Peter Okafor - 0