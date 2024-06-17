Former President Obasanjo Visits First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for Sallah Celebration

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Monday to celebrate Sallah. The visit was announced by the First Lady’s spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, through a post on her X handle, accompanied by a photo of the two leaders.

Kukoyi stated that Obasanjo visited to extend his felicitations to the wife of the President in Lagos. She wrote, “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, after receiving the former President who came felicitating on the Sallah celebration on Monday, 17th June.”

This visit comes after Obasanjo’s recent criticism of the Tinubu administration. On May 27, Obasanjo voiced concerns over the implementation of key policies such as the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, deeming them necessary but poorly executed. He also criticized Nigeria’s handling of the coup in the Republic of Niger.

Obasanjo’s remarks were made during a colloquium in Abuja titled: “Nigeria’s Development: Navigating the Way Out of the Current Economic Crisis and Insecurity,” as conveyed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.