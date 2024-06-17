Former Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu Backs APC Candidate for Upcoming Governorship Election

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has announced his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the upcoming governorship election on September 21. Shaibu made his declaration during the 2024 Father’s Day celebration at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Benin City.

Shaibu, recently impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly after a prolonged conflict with Governor Godwin Obaseki over his gubernatorial ambitions, explained his decision to back Okpebholo. He emphasized the importance of supporting a “homeboy” who understands the local issues and needs of the people.

“The governorship race started with three homeboys: myself, Okpebholo, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party,” Shaibu said. “I entered politics to become the governor of Edo State because I believe the government should be led by people who understand our plight and what the people are feeling.”

Shaibu criticized the idea of bringing in outsiders, stating, “We don’t want outsiders. We have experimented with outsiders and it’s not working. This time around, we want a homeboy.”

He further stated that there are two homeboys in the major political parties in Edo State: one in the Labour Party and one in the APC. Shaibu has chosen to support Okpebholo of the APC, criticizing the PDP candidate as an outsider and a godson of Obaseki, which he opposes.

Shaibu noted that, despite his membership in the PDP, he is publicly supporting the APC candidate because Governor Obaseki has said everyone is free to choose who to support in any election. He stressed that his support for the opposition is not anti-party, recalling that even Governor Obaseki had aligned with both the PDP and the Labour Party in the last election.

“The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, says that everybody has the right to support whoever he wants to support,” Shaibu remarked. “But he forgot also that he doesn’t have the right to stop anybody from supporting whom they want to support. I take one part from what he said: we all have the right to support whom we want to support, so it’s my right to decide who I want to support.”