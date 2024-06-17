Finidi George Resigns as Super Eagles Head Coach Over NFF’s Foreign Adviser Decision

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Finidi George has revealed why he decided to step down as head coach of the Super Eagles. The 53-year-old submitted his resignation letter to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday after learning that the NFF planned to hire a foreign technical adviser for the team.

In a video posted on social media, former Eagles media officer Colin Udoh confirmed he had spoken to Finidi about his decision.

“Finidi confirmed to me that he resigned his position,” Udoh said. “He met with the NFF on Thursday, and they had a very good conversation about the future. He asked if he would be back, and at no point during that meeting did anyone tell him they were going to appoint a foreign technical adviser.

“The NFF board had made that decision on Wednesday, but Finidi only found out when he landed in Port Harcourt and someone called him about it. He parked his car to read the news link and saw it was true. He waited two days to see if anyone from the NFF would contact him, but no one did. Feeling unwanted, he decided to resign.”