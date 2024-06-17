Menu
Nigeria Professional Football League

Finidi George Resigns as Super Eagles Head Coach Over NFF’s Foreign Adviser Decision

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

 

Finidi George has revealed why he decided to step down as head coach of the Super Eagles. The 53-year-old submitted his resignation letter to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday after learning that the NFF planned to hire a foreign technical adviser for the team.

In a video posted on social media, former Eagles media officer Colin Udoh confirmed he had spoken to Finidi about his decision.

“Finidi confirmed to me that he resigned his position,” Udoh said. “He met with the NFF on Thursday, and they had a very good conversation about the future. He asked if he would be back, and at no point during that meeting did anyone tell him they were going to appoint a foreign technical adviser.

“The NFF board had made that decision on Wednesday, but Finidi only found out when he landed in Port Harcourt and someone called him about it. He parked his car to read the news link and saw it was true. He waited two days to see if anyone from the NFF would contact him, but no one did. Feeling unwanted, he decided to resign.”

Guinness Nigeria Plc Debunks Plans of Exiting Nigeria
Former Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu Backs APC Candidate for Upcoming Governorship Election
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

