FG Clarifies: Murtala Muhammed Expressway Not Renamed, New Road Honors Wole Soyinka

The Federal Government has refuted claims that the Murtala Muhammed Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been renamed Wole Soyinka Way.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, through his media aide Mr. Rabiu Ibrahim, clarified that there was no plan to change the expressway’s name.

Idris stated, “On June 4, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the FCT, codenamed Arterial Road N20 (from Katampe to Jahi), which connects the existing Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Muhammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (Ahmadu Bello Way). During the inauguration, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike proposed to the President that the new road be named after Prof. Wole Soyinka, and the President agreed.”

He emphasized that it is the Arterial Road N20 that has been named after Prof. Wole Soyinka, not the Murtala Muhammed Expressway. “The Murtala Muhammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to honor our esteemed former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed,” he added.

Idris urged citizens to disregard any misinformation regarding the renaming of the Murtala Muhammed Expressway, calling such reports “entirely false and only existing in the imagination of its purveyors.”