Menu
Search
Subscribe
Grassroots Sport Devts

Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Enugu Rangers have secured the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) championship with a game to spare, following a 2-0 victory over Bendel Insurance in their final home match at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday, reports PUNCH Sports Extra.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This triumph marks the Flying Antelopes’ eighth league title and their first since 2016. The title was clinched due to the losses of their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba, in their respective match-day 37 fixtures. Remo Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure, while Enyimba fell 2-1 to relegation-threatened Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Heading into the match-day 37 game with a two-point lead, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s squad quickly asserted their dominance. Kenechukwu Agu opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, followed by Chidiebere Nwobodo’s goal in the 65th minute, solidifying their lead.

Despite initial equalizers from both Remo Stars and Enyimba in their respective games, two late goals dashed Remo’s hopes of staying in contention for the title, confirming Rangers as the champions.

With this victory, Enugu Rangers celebrate a historic season, reaffirming their status as a dominant force in Nigerian football.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar...

Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation...

Presidency Insists N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand by Labour is Unsustainable

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  The Presidency reaffirmed on Sunday that the demand by...

 GTBank Drags 60 Bank Executives to Court Over N17bn Loan Dispute with AFEX Commodity Exchange

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has taken legal action against...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar...

Lagos Police Commence Probe into Death of Businessman Found in Ikoyi Hotel

Regions 0
The Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation...

Presidency Insists N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand by Labour is Unsustainable

Data & News Analysis 0
  The Presidency reaffirmed on Sunday that the demand by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0