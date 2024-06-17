Enugu Rangers Clinch 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Title

Enugu Rangers have secured the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) championship with a game to spare, following a 2-0 victory over Bendel Insurance in their final home match at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday, reports PUNCH Sports Extra.

This triumph marks the Flying Antelopes’ eighth league title and their first since 2016. The title was clinched due to the losses of their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba, in their respective match-day 37 fixtures. Remo Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure, while Enyimba fell 2-1 to relegation-threatened Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Heading into the match-day 37 game with a two-point lead, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s squad quickly asserted their dominance. Kenechukwu Agu opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, followed by Chidiebere Nwobodo’s goal in the 65th minute, solidifying their lead.

Despite initial equalizers from both Remo Stars and Enyimba in their respective games, two late goals dashed Remo’s hopes of staying in contention for the title, confirming Rangers as the champions.

With this victory, Enugu Rangers celebrate a historic season, reaffirming their status as a dominant force in Nigerian football.