Delta Man allegedly murders his six year old daughter

June 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Delta state have begin the manhunt for a man identified as Stanley Overmureye for the alleged gruesome murder of his six-year-old daughter, Abigail Stanley.

The sad and painful incident which occurred on June 15 was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect. The DPO on receipt of the complaint detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North LGA, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall.

The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.

Edafe added that the state Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda is saddened by this barbaric act and has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspect and assures members of the public that the suspect will be arrested and justice will be served.

He urged anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to call the control room number on 0803684974 or report at the nearest police station.(www.naija247news.com).