‘Being beautiful is about inner peace, purpose not just appearance’ – DJ Cuppy

June 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has continued to share updates on her spiritual growth with fans.

The music star who recently got baptised at a church in the United Kingdom, said her embracing her faith has made her realise that being beautiful is more than just outward appearance.

According to her, true beauty is about inner peace, purpose, and self-worth.

She added that her “spiritual glow” is now so bright that it radiates outward.

Sharing a photo of herself via X, she wrote: “I’m the most beautiful I’ve ever been! Why? Because God made me see that true beauty comes from within… By embracing my faith, I’ve realised that being beautiful is actually about inner peace, purpose, and self-worth, not just appearances.

“My spiritual glow is now so bright that it radiates outward.” (www.naija247news.com).