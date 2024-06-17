Menu
Church News

Another Catholic Priest Abducted in Anambra, a Month After Previous Kidnapping

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ONITSHA – In a troubling development, Rev. Fr. Christian Ike has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen, just a month after the abduction of another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Basil Gbuzuo, in Anambra State.

Rev. Fr. Gbuzuo was abducted on May 15 in Onitsha, the state’s commercial hub, and was released a few weeks later after an undisclosed ransom was paid. However, on Sunday, June 16, Rev. Fr. Ike was kidnapped at Amagu Junction, Ndiokpalaeke near Ajalli in Orumba North Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses reported that Fr. Ike was returning from an early morning Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with two others when their vehicle was intercepted by armed men in three vehicles. While his companions managed to escape, Fr. Ike and some personal belongings were taken by the kidnappers.

The Anambra State police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and stated that the police have launched efforts to rescue Fr. Ike.

“Anambra State Police Command received the information of the abduction of Rev. Father Christian Ike and has deployed its intelligence and operational assets for his possible rescue unharmed,” Ikenga said. “The Command has activated its intelligence and operational assets for the possible arrest of the assailants and rescue of the priest. Further developments will be communicated as they unfold.”

The motives behind the abductions remain unclear, and Fr. Ike’s kidnappers have not yet made contact with his family or parishioners. The Catholic community in Anambra State remains on edge as they await further news on Fr. Ike’s situation.

