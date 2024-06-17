Menu
North East

Abia State’s Alex Otti Voted Most Effective Independent Governor in Nigerian Poll

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

In a recent poll conducted by the Governance Advancement Initiative for Nigeria (GAIN), Abia State Governor Alex Otti was voted the most effective public official, securing 33.6% of the vote. The poll aimed to evaluate the performances of state governors, ministers, and other public officials across Nigeria.

The results, announced on Monday by Dr. Malcolm Fabiyi, were based on responses from 1,460 participants, with a 3% margin of error.

“The recent installment of the GAIN polls to assess the performance of government at the national and state levels after one year of the new democratic dispensation, respondents were asked to provide the names of those they believed to be the most effective elected or appointed public servants,” Fabiyi stated.

Governor Alex Otti emerged as the most effective public servant with 33.6% of the votes. Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo came in a distant second with 15%, followed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike with 14%.

Other notable officials in the top 10 list include:
– Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (4.3%)
– Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (3.2%)
– Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (2.7%)
– Minister of Works David Umahi (2.5%)
– Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State (1.45%)
– Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (1.3%)
– Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State (1.2%)

The GAIN poll provides insight into public perception of government effectiveness at both state and national levels, reflecting the confidence Nigerians place in their leaders.

