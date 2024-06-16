WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) – On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the public health risk from the avian influenza A (H5N1) virus remains low, even though it has spread among dairy cattle in the United States.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the virus has not shown signs of acquiring the ability to spread easily among humans, with 893 human cases reported since 2003.

“That remains the case, which is why at this time, WHO continues to assess the risk to public health as low,” he said.