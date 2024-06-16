Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

By: Naija247news

Date:

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) – On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the public health risk from the avian influenza A (H5N1) virus remains low, even though it has spread among dairy cattle in the United States.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the virus has not shown signs of acquiring the ability to spread easily among humans, with 893 human cases reported since 2003.

“That remains the case, which is why at this time, WHO continues to assess the risk to public health as low,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Naija247news Naija247news -
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

Macro’s New Left-Wing Unity Pact in France Faces Cracks Days After Formation

Naija247news Naija247news -
France’s new leftwing unity pact is already showing signs...

Xi Jinping claimed US wants China to attack Taiwan

Naija247news Naija247news -
China’s President Xi Jinping told European Commission President Ursula...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Geopolitics 0
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Geopolitics 0
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

Macro’s New Left-Wing Unity Pact in France Faces Cracks Days After Formation

Geopolitics 0
France’s new leftwing unity pact is already showing signs...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach...

Naija247news - 0