Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Tug Boat Sinks at Tin-Can Island Port, Efforts Underway for Salvage

By: Naija247news

Date:

A tug boat piloting a barge loaded with containers sank at Berth 10 of Tin-Can Island Port, narrowly averting a fatal outcome for its pilot.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The incident occurred at the berth operated by Five Star Logistics Nigeria Limited, with the tug boat belonging to Medlog, a logistics arm associated with a multinational shipping line.

Details surrounding the sinking remain unclear, with conflicting accounts emerging. According to a dockworker, the mishap occurred when a crane hook intended for container discharge fell onto the tug boat, causing damage that led to rapid water intake. Conversely, a staff member from Five Star Logistics attributed the incident to the tug boat colliding with the quay apron while attempting to berth the barge, resulting in a rupture and subsequent flooding.

The tug boat sank shortly after the incident, despite initial efforts to rescue it.

Efforts to salvage the vessel have been underway since the incident last week. Terminal operators deployed two heavy-duty barge cranes, with divers attempting to secure hooks to lift the sunken tug boat from beneath the water. However, these efforts faced setbacks when cables from both cranes snapped during the operation.

Vanguard’s visit to Comet Shipping Line, the parent company of Five Star Logistics, for clarification on the incident led to referral to the port office of Five Star Logistics at Tin-Can Island. At the office, attempts to obtain official statements were unsuccessful as the General Manager was absent, and there was no available spokesperson. Similarly, efforts to reach Sylvester Egede, the Port Manager of Tin-Can Island Port, for comment also proved futile.

The incident at Tin-Can Island Port underscores ongoing challenges in maritime operations and the complexities involved in vessel salvage operations amidst adverse conditions.

### Summary:
A tug boat carrying a barge loaded with containers sank at Tin-Can Island Port’s Berth 10, with conflicting reports on the cause of the incident. Efforts to salvage the sunken vessel have faced challenges, including snapped cables during rescue operations by terminal operators. Despite attempts to gather official statements from relevant authorities and stakeholders, clarity on the incident remains elusive amidst logistical complications and unavailability of key personnel for comment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Accept FG offer above N60,000 as new minimum wage, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to NLC, TUC
Next article
Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that the...

Accept FG offer above N60,000 as new minimum wage, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to NLC, TUC

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele Urges Labour to Accept Government’s Offer...

Enugu State Governor Congratulates Rangers FC on Clinching 2023/24 NPFL Title

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, extended his heartfelt...

Nigeria’s Nollywood Mourns as Veteran Actress Stella Ikwuegbu Passes Away

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is in mourning following...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

South South 0
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that the...

Accept FG offer above N60,000 as new minimum wage, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to NLC, TUC

Election Views 0
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele Urges Labour to Accept Government’s Offer...

Enugu State Governor Congratulates Rangers FC on Clinching 2023/24 NPFL Title

Grassroots Sport Devts 0
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, extended his heartfelt...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

Yetunde Kolawale - 0