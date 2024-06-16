Tug Boat Sinks at Tin-Can Island Port, Efforts Underway for Salvage

A tug boat piloting a barge loaded with containers sank at Berth 10 of Tin-Can Island Port, narrowly averting a fatal outcome for its pilot.

The incident occurred at the berth operated by Five Star Logistics Nigeria Limited, with the tug boat belonging to Medlog, a logistics arm associated with a multinational shipping line.

Details surrounding the sinking remain unclear, with conflicting accounts emerging. According to a dockworker, the mishap occurred when a crane hook intended for container discharge fell onto the tug boat, causing damage that led to rapid water intake. Conversely, a staff member from Five Star Logistics attributed the incident to the tug boat colliding with the quay apron while attempting to berth the barge, resulting in a rupture and subsequent flooding.

The tug boat sank shortly after the incident, despite initial efforts to rescue it.

Efforts to salvage the vessel have been underway since the incident last week. Terminal operators deployed two heavy-duty barge cranes, with divers attempting to secure hooks to lift the sunken tug boat from beneath the water. However, these efforts faced setbacks when cables from both cranes snapped during the operation.

Vanguard’s visit to Comet Shipping Line, the parent company of Five Star Logistics, for clarification on the incident led to referral to the port office of Five Star Logistics at Tin-Can Island. At the office, attempts to obtain official statements were unsuccessful as the General Manager was absent, and there was no available spokesperson. Similarly, efforts to reach Sylvester Egede, the Port Manager of Tin-Can Island Port, for comment also proved futile.

The incident at Tin-Can Island Port underscores ongoing challenges in maritime operations and the complexities involved in vessel salvage operations amidst adverse conditions.

