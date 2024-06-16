Menu
Geopolitics

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

By: Naija247news

Date:

Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, as Saudi officials issue warnings of scorching temperatures potentially reaching 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to the Jordanian foreign ministry, all six fatalities were Jordanian citizens, prompting coordination with Saudi authorities in Jeddah for burial arrangements and possible repatriation of their bodies.

The deaths occurred as over 1.8 million pilgrims participated in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, marking the main event atop Mount Arafat on Saturday. Reports indicate one of the deceased was laid to rest in Saudi Arabia after passing away on Mount Arafat.

The Hajj pilgrimage, occurring during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, is a massive religious gathering and Saudi Arabia’s largest annual event, drawing Muslims worldwide. This year, extreme heat poses significant challenges, with authorities urging pilgrims to use umbrellas and maintain hydration amidst the harsh conditions.

Saudi health officials, including over 1,600 army personnel with specialized medical units for heatstroke and 30 rapid response teams, are actively monitoring the situation. Additionally, 5,000 volunteers trained in health and first aid are providing support.

While Jordan’s official delegation comprises over 4,000 pilgrims, the six deceased were not part of this group, indicating they lacked valid Hajj licenses.

Saudi Arabia, a key player in global oil production, has invested significantly in infrastructure and facilities for Hajj pilgrims over the years, aiming to enhance the pilgrimage experience and ensure safety for participants.

