Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Ruby Ojiakor denies alleged relationship with late Junior Pope

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor sets the record straight as she addresses rumors of an extramarital affair with late actor Junior Pope.

The speculation arose from her passionate advocacy for justice following his tragic death in a boat accident on set.

The rumors gained traction when Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer, unfollowed Ruby on Instagram after his burial.

In a video message on her Instagram page, Ruby categorically denied the rumors, stating that Junior Pope was never her boyfriend.

She also clarified that the late actor is not the father of her child, Royalty, putting an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Ruby Ojiakor said:

“Junior Pope was never my boyfriend. There’s no intimacy between myself and Junior Pope. We never dated. Junior Pope was never my intimate friend. He was just my friend. He was more than a friend. He was my big brother.

I also see a lot of posts, some persons will just screenshot and send to me and say, ‘Look at what they’re saying, they said he [Junior Pope] is Royalty’s father.’ I just looked at it and I laughed. How can people reason this way? Please and please, Junior Pope is not Royalty’s father. He’s not my daughter’s father. I just want to clarify this.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in the Federal Capital...

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

Naija247news Naija247news -
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Naija247news Naija247news -
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja

Security News 0
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in the Federal Capital...

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

News 0
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Geopolitics 0
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0