Ruby Ojiakor denies alleged relationship with late Junior Pope

June 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor sets the record straight as she addresses rumors of an extramarital affair with late actor Junior Pope.

The speculation arose from her passionate advocacy for justice following his tragic death in a boat accident on set.

The rumors gained traction when Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer, unfollowed Ruby on Instagram after his burial.

In a video message on her Instagram page, Ruby categorically denied the rumors, stating that Junior Pope was never her boyfriend.

She also clarified that the late actor is not the father of her child, Royalty, putting an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Ruby Ojiakor said:

“Junior Pope was never my boyfriend. There’s no intimacy between myself and Junior Pope. We never dated. Junior Pope was never my intimate friend. He was just my friend. He was more than a friend. He was my big brother.

I also see a lot of posts, some persons will just screenshot and send to me and say, ‘Look at what they’re saying, they said he [Junior Pope] is Royalty’s father.’ I just looked at it and I laughed. How can people reason this way? Please and please, Junior Pope is not Royalty’s father. He’s not my daughter’s father. I just want to clarify this.” (www.naija247news.com).