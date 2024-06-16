Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Rivers State University Suspends Four Students for Assaulting Colleague

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State has announced the suspension of four students who were members of the Man O’ War campus security group for one academic session for assaulting a 300-level colleague, Victor Tobin.

Acting Registrar of the institution, I.B. Harry, in a statement released on Saturday, June 15, said the decision was taken on Friday, June 14.

The suspended students Monsi Baridukaka Nwaaelibabari from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Victor Chibuike Daniel from the Department of Animal Science, Ezems Ikechukwu Goodluck from the Department of Electrical Engineering, and Wilson Jacob Ree-Ugani from the Department of Marine Engineering were suspended for allegedly assaulting and inflicting physical injury on Victor Tobin, a 300-level student of the Department of Sociology.

The incident occurred on June 12, 2024, at Hostel F within the university campus.

The student registrar called on the student population to continue living in peace and harmony and to comply scrupulously with all university rules and regulations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nineteen Injured as BRT Bus and Danfo Collides in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nineteen Injured as BRT Bus and Danfo Collides in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An accident involving a Bus Rapid...

Ruby Ojiakor denies alleged relationship with late Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor sets the...

Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in the Federal Capital...

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

Naija247news Naija247news -
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nineteen Injured as BRT Bus and Danfo Collides in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An accident involving a Bus Rapid...

Ruby Ojiakor denies alleged relationship with late Junior Pope

Lifestyle News 0
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor sets the...

Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja

Security News 0
June 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in the Federal Capital...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nineteen Injured as BRT Bus and Danfo Collides in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0