Rivers State University Suspends Four Students for Assaulting Colleague

June 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State has announced the suspension of four students who were members of the Man O’ War campus security group for one academic session for assaulting a 300-level colleague, Victor Tobin.

Acting Registrar of the institution, I.B. Harry, in a statement released on Saturday, June 15, said the decision was taken on Friday, June 14.

The suspended students Monsi Baridukaka Nwaaelibabari from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Victor Chibuike Daniel from the Department of Animal Science, Ezems Ikechukwu Goodluck from the Department of Electrical Engineering, and Wilson Jacob Ree-Ugani from the Department of Marine Engineering were suspended for allegedly assaulting and inflicting physical injury on Victor Tobin, a 300-level student of the Department of Sociology.

The incident occurred on June 12, 2024, at Hostel F within the university campus.

The student registrar called on the student population to continue living in peace and harmony and to comply scrupulously with all university rules and regulations.(www.naija247news.com).