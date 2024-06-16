Menu
Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest three, neutralise one in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory said it has raided a kidnappers’ camp in an Abuja border community, arrested three suspects and neutralised one.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the raid was part of the continuous efforts by the command against criminality in FCT.

According to her, police operatives from Utako Divisional Headquarters, led by CSP Victor Godfrey stormed an identified kidnappers’ hideouts in Chikara, a border community in Kogi with the FCT.

Adeh said the three suspects were arrested, with one neutralised in a streak of clearance operation between June 8 and 13.

“The sudden appearance of the police operatives in the kidnapper’s camp resulted in a gun duel.

“However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, as one of the gang members got hit during cross-fire and the three suspects, arrested.

“The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs,” she said.

Adeh said an English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives and items, believed to be charms, were recovered from the suspects.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
