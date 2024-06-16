PANDEF Criticizes President Tinubu Over Removal of Solomon Arase as Police Service Commission Chairman

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), led by South-South leader Chief Edwin Clark, has strongly condemned the dismissal of Dr. Solomon Arase from his position as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). PANDEF described the move as unjustified and an unnecessary provocation that reflects poorly on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, suggesting a disregard for the nation’s legal framework.

In a statement issued by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, PANDEF expressed deep concern over the abrupt removal of Arase, emphasizing that it portrays the current administration as one that prioritizes favoritism over competence, integrity, and efficiency.

The statement pointed out the anomaly in Arase’s removal, noting that when President Tinubu assumed office in 2023 and dissolved various government boards and agencies, the leadership of the Police Service Commission remained intact due to its statutory independence. PANDEF questioned the sudden change in approach.

“It is crucial that appointments to sensitive institutions like the Police Service Commission are devoid of political considerations,” the statement read.

PANDEF highlighted Solomon Arase’s distinguished career as the 18th Inspector General of Police, commending his efforts in implementing reforms during his tenure at the Commission. His removal, according to PANDEF, undermines the principles of meritocracy and constitutes a setback in the quest for effective law enforcement.

The forum called on President Tinubu to provide clarity on the reasons behind Arase’s dismissal, urging transparency and adherence to constitutional provisions in such decisions.

Additionally, PANDEF reiterated its commitment to upholding justice and fairness, cautioning against actions that could undermine the stability and unity of Nigeria.

The statement also recalled previous disputes between the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force over recruitment policies, citing legal battles that culminated in a Supreme Court ruling affirming the Commission’s authority in police recruitment matters.

PANDEF urged the federal government to resolve institutional conflicts promptly and collaborate effectively for the greater good of the country.

