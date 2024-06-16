Northern Youth Progressive Movement Slams Isa Tijani Over Criticism of Labour Strike

The Northern Youth Progressive Movement (NYPM) has strongly criticized Isa Tijani for his recent comments disparaging the nationwide strike led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) over the minimum wage issue.

In a statement issued by NYPM Chairman Dr. Musa Kaltungo, the organization denounced Tijani’s remarks as baseless and defamatory. They accused Tijani of attempting to undermine the legitimate actions of the NLC and TUC, which embarked on the strike to protest the federal government’s failure to conclude minimum wage negotiations, reverse electricity tariff hikes, and address consumer classification discrepancies.

Kaltungo emphasized, “Isa Tijani’s allegations that the strike was unlawful and criminal are unfounded. The strike was a lawful industrial action aimed at drawing attention to the dire plight of Nigerian workers. The disruptions observed during the strike were a direct consequence of the government’s negligence and refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue.”

The NYPM expressed solidarity with the NLC and TUC, criticizing Tijani for what they perceive as his partisan motives and attempts to discredit the labour movement. They asserted that Tijani’s affiliations with the ruling party’s Labour committee compromised his objectivity and integrity in addressing workers’ concerns.

“We stand with the NLC and TUC in their advocacy for fair wages, affordable electricity tariffs, and consumer rights. Tijani’s divisive tactics will not deter us from supporting the genuine efforts of our labour unions,” Kaltungo affirmed.

The NYPM urged Nigerian workers and citizens to remain united in support of the labour unions’ demands and dismissed Tijani’s statements as a desperate attempt to sow discord. They called on the government to prioritize negotiations on a fair minimum wage and address other pertinent issues affecting workers.

In conclusion, Kaltungo rallied support for the ongoing struggle, reaffirming NYPM’s commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the masses.

