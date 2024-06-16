Menu
News Analysis

“Nnaji: Gas Shortage, Poor Electricity to Hinder Nigeria’s Electric and Gas-Powered Adoption”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Professor Bart Nnaji, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Group, has cautioned that Nigeria’s efforts to promote electric and gas-powered vehicles could be hampered by inadequate gas and electricity supply, as well as a lack of necessary infrastructure for vehicle recharging.

Nnaji delivered this warning during his keynote address titled “Powering Up Nigeria: Embracing Clean Technologies for Sustainable Growth,” at the American Business Council (ABC) Economic Update held in Lagos on Thursday. A former Minister of Power, Nnaji urged the federal government not to classify natural gas as a regular fossil fuel, emphasizing its importance in transitioning to cleaner energy without compromising Nigeria’s energy security.

He also advised against hasty forays into nuclear energy, citing concerns over uranium mining’s environmental impact, wastewater management challenges, and the potential for nuclear proliferation.

Nnaji stressed the need for Nigeria to significantly increase power generation to 100,000 MW and upgrade its transmission infrastructure to effectively support the demand from initiatives like electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. He highlighted the current constraints in power generation and transmission that limit Nigeria to utilizing less than a quarter of its installed capacity.

The CEO/Executive Secretary of ABC, Ms. Margaret Olele, echoed these concerns at the event, emphasizing the need for consistent government policies and a conducive business environment to support the growth of Nigeria’s energy sector.

In conclusion, Nnaji underscored the importance of prioritizing energy security while addressing climate change objectives, stressing that natural gas remains a crucial transitional fuel for Nigeria’s sustainable economic development.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

