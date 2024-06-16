Nineteen Injured as BRT Bus and Danfo Collides in Lagos

June 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An accident involving a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) a commercial yellow bus (Danfo), and a truck at Ketu, inward Ojota area of Lagos State has reportedly left 19 people injured.

Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) team from the Command and Control Centre, arrived at the scene under the Ojota inter-change bridge at about 12 noon amid heavy rainfall on Friday, June 14.

The articulated truck heading inward Ketu, suddenly lost control, skidded off its lane, and collided with the BRT bus heading to Ojota. The BRT bus then skidded off its lane into the service lane and collided with the Danfo.

The accident led to traffic gridlock along the axis, as stranded motorists spent several hours in the ensuing gridlock. There was no record of death. However, the 15 injured persons were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Four of the victims were attended to by LASEMA’s pre-hospital care team alongside Lagos State Ambulances Service (LASAMBUS) at the scene of the incident. (www.naija247news.com).