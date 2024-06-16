Nigeria’s Nollywood Mourns as Veteran Actress Stella Ikwuegbu Passes Away

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is in mourning following the demise of veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu, as announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, via his Instagram page on Sunday.

According to Stanley Ontop, Stella Ikwuegbu breathed her last today, June 16th, after a courageous battle with leg cancer. The news of her passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans alike.

Stella Ikwuegbu’s contributions to Nollywood spanned decades, during which she endeared herself to audiences with memorable performances in numerous films. Her talent, grace, and dedication to her craft earned her respect and admiration within the industry.

As the news continues to resonate across the entertainment landscape, further details about Stella Ikwuegbu’s life and career are expected to emerge, reflecting on her enduring legacy in Nigerian cinema.

