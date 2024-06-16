Menu
Nigeria Declares June 17 and 18 as Public Holidays for Eid-ul-Adha Celebration

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Federal Government has announced Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, as public holidays in honor of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government. He extended congratulations to all Muslim faithful both in Nigeria and abroad on this joyous occasion.

The Minister urged the Muslim community to embody the virtues of peace, kindness, and sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him). He also encouraged them to use this period to pray for unity, prosperity, and stability in the country.

Tunji-Ojo reassured the public that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

In his message, the Minister wished the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration and called on all Nigerians to work together towards creating a prosperous future for the nation’s children.

