News Analysis

“Nigeria Congratulates South African President Ramaphosa on Re-election”

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election. The message, issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also celebrated the peaceful and successful conduct of South Africa’s general election.

President Tinubu expressed optimism for strengthened bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, emphasizing their strategic partnership for advancing Africa’s progress.

Deji Elumoye reports from Abuja.

