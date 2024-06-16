Nigeria Arrests Alleged Drug Barons, Seizes N4.1 Billion Worth of Narcotics in Abia State

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of Kelechi Monday Nwaobasi, 49, and his 50-year-old elder sister, Ms. Chinwe Rose Nwaobasi, both alleged drug barons.

The arrests were made by the NDLEA’s Special Operation Unit, leading to the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine worth over N4.1 billion in street value from their hideout in Aba, Abia State.

A statement from NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi detailed that the special operation took place on Thursday and Friday, June 13 and 14, 2024, at 3B Boundary Avenue, Aba, and a residence along Ohia Road, Ohia, Abia State. The operation, following months of intelligence gathering, resulted in the combined seizure of 20.76 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine.

In a related operation, NDLEA operatives in Lagos State uncovered a large warehouse stocked with codeine-based syrup in the Comfort Oboh area of Kirikiri.

During the raid, four individuals connected to the importation and distribution of the opioid were arrested.

The arrested suspects include Kingsley Amanambu Obumneke, 38; Emeka Emmanuel, 48; Bornaventure Ugochukwu, 59; and Martin Dike, 56.

NDLEA officers recovered 82,000 bottles of the opioid, valued at more than N600 million in street value, along with a Toyota Tacuma truck and two buses used for distribution on Monday, June 10, 2024.