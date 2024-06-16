Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

“Lagos GDP Growth Nears 50%, Exceeds 40 African Countries’ GDPs”: Gov. Sanwo-Olu

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

• Lagos Governor Advocates for Sub-National Inclusion at AfriCaribbean Business Forum

Economic growth in Lagos State over the past two decades highlights the potential of sub-national governments to drive African development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated at a transatlantic forum in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking at the 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2024) in Nassau, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the role of focused leadership, internal revenue generation, and strategic partnerships in transforming Lagos into an economic powerhouse. Addressing delegates from Africa and the Caribbean, he spoke on the theme: “Global Africa, Global Lagos: The Role of Sub-Nationals in Driving the Global African Agenda.”

Notable attendees included former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dangote Group Chairman Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who participated alongside the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted Lagos’s evolution from a deficit-stricken state during the military era to a thriving hub of investment and technological advancement. He noted that the state’s GDP has surged by nearly 50% in the last five years under his administration, surpassing the GDPs of over 40 African countries.

The governor attributed this growth to efforts in improving the Ease of Doing Business and leveraging technology and entrepreneurship. “Lagos is a unique African success story, contributing over a third of Nigeria’s GDP despite being the smallest of Nigeria’s 36 states. Our GDP growth is a testament to effective public-private partnerships and innovative governance,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also emphasized the critical role of sub-national governments in driving development and economic progress across the continent. “Lagos serves as a model for how cities and states can implement significant reforms and transformations, translating high-level goals into tangible outcomes.”

He illustrated how locally envisioned economic initiatives have made Lagos the most viable state in Nigeria. The Eko Atlantic City project, conceived by former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu (now President Tinubu), stands as a global model for environmental responsiveness and climate action. Other initiatives include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Seaport, the 10-lane West African Border Highway, and intracity rail infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu praised the entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos’s youth, which has positioned the city as a global hub for digital technology and innovation. “We have harnessed the creativity and talent of our young people, leading to the emergence of fintech unicorns like Interswitch, Paystack, and Flutterwave. This innovation ecosystem is supported by conducive policies and incentives,” he said.

He also discussed the landmark gains from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing it as a revolutionary initiative that aims to unlock the full potential of free trade across Africa.

4o

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
China’s Increasing Influence in the Arab World: A Detailed Analysis
Next article
Kano State Government Criticizes Police for Ignoring Governor’s Orders
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

Naija247news Naija247news -
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Naija247news Naija247news -
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

Macro’s New Left-Wing Unity Pact in France Faces Cracks Days After Formation

Naija247news Naija247news -
France’s new leftwing unity pact is already showing signs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

News 0
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Geopolitics 0
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Geopolitics 0
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

Naija247news - 0