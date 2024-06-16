Kenyan President Ruto Condemns Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine, All Wars in Middle East and Africa at Peace Summit

President William Ruto of Kenya has condemned President Vladimir Putin of Russia, declaring Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as unlawful, unjust, and a violation of fundamental principles of international law.

Speaking at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, Ruto called for the warring parties to show good faith, abandon rigid positions, and work towards lasting peace. He highlighted that 79 years after the establishment of international frameworks to prevent war, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in 500,000 deaths and displaced 7.1 million people, causing widespread carnage and devastation.

“Across the world, people and nations are enduring the negative consequences of disrupted supply chains,” Ruto stated. “Kenya’s position has been clear and unequivocal from the beginning: Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is unlawful, unjust, and a violation of the fundamental principles of international law which honor the sovereign equality of nations, uphold their territorial integrity, and advocate the peaceful resolution of all disagreements.”

Ruto also drew parallels with other global conflicts, noting the devastation caused by the war in the Middle East and Africa’s numerous ongoing conflicts. He cited that 16 different conflicts are currently raging across the continent, from the Western Sahel to the Horn of Africa and from the Lake Chad basin to the Great Lakes region.

“In Sudan, a senseless war continues to cause death, destruction, and hopelessness among people, threatening the country’s integrity,” Ruto said. He emphasized the severe impact of these conflicts on food security, education, and displacement. He noted that four of the top 10 countries facing acute food insecurity are in the Horn of Africa, and over 13,250 schools have closed in West Africa, affecting more than 2.5 million children.

Ruto concluded by highlighting the grim statistics: millions of lives lost and 40.4 million Africans forcibly displaced. Since 2011, the number of newly displaced people has been rising, with over 3.2 million people displaced in 2022-23 alone.