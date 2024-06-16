Kano State Government Criticizes Police for Ignoring Governor’s Orders

The Kano State government has expressed concerns over the police command’s disregard for Governor Abba Yusuf’s “legitimate instructions.”

At a press conference on Saturday, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, criticized the police for bypassing the Governor and unilaterally banning Eid-el-Kabir festivities without consulting the state’s Chief Security Officer.

Dederi questioned the authority behind the police actions, stating, “How can anyone in their right mind ban Sallah festivities in Kano? When did the State Governor cease to be the Chief Security Officer? Who is driving the state Commissioner of Police to undermine the governor’s authority?”

He emphasized that the police commissioner has repeatedly ignored the Governor’s directives, often citing orders from higher authorities. Dederi also questioned the motives behind targeting Kano residents, implying a deliberate effort to disrupt the state’s stability.

Addressing a recent Federal High Court ruling that upheld the rights of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, Dederi maintained that the former emir’s rights had not been violated by the state government. He clarified that the emir had not been placed under house arrest but chose to stay at a government property voluntarily.

Dederi defended the Governor’s actions during the emir’s controversial arrival, explaining that measures were taken to maintain peace and order. He highlighted that the Governor, as the Chief Security Officer, has a constitutional duty to protect Kano’s residents.

This controversy follows the police’s recent ban on Durbar activities during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, announced that the decision was made for “overriding public safety,” urging residents to comply with the security measures for a peaceful celebration.