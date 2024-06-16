Menu
Election Views

How Nigerians can protect her 25 years of democracy, Obasa, Fashola, diplomats, others

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, SAN, and foreign diplomats including the French Consul General in Lagos, Laurent Favier, and the German Consul General, Weert Börner, have emphasized the importance of protecting Nigeria’s democracy to ensure good governance.

At a press conference at the Lagos State House of Assembly to mark 25 years of uninterrupted civil rule in Nigeria, Speaker Obasa highlighted the Assembly’s legislative achievements, noting that it has passed 300 bills and 2,000 resolutions since 1999. He stressed that democracy in Nigeria has endured despite challenges, underscoring the importance of continued commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.

Former Governor Fashola pointed out that 25 years of democracy have allowed for effective representation and law-making. He called on Nigerians to cherish and uphold democracy, noting that it provides a framework for addressing the country’s diverse needs and challenges through a federal system of government.

Foreign diplomats praised Nigeria’s democratic resilience. French Consul General Laurent Favier highlighted the ongoing struggle to perfect democracy and urged Nigeria to continue making progress. German Consul General Weert Börner noted the similarities between Germany’s federal system and Nigeria’s, emphasizing that democratic freedom and healthy competition contribute to national growth.

Overall, the event underscored the shared commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy and highlighted the achievements and ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic governance in the country.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
