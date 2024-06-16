Menu
General Jay Mavin: Shaping African Music Through Talent Discovery and Management

By: Naija247news

Date:

James Enebeli Obaiza, professionally known as General Jay Mavin and the younger brother of renowned music producer and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy, is carving out his own path in the entertainment industry.

As a talent hunter and artist manager, General Jay Mavin has dedicated himself to discovering and nurturing new talents, thus carrying forward the family legacy established by his brother. His role at Mavin Records provides him with a significant platform to scout and develop emerging artists, contributing to the evolution of African music.

With a profound passion for music and a discerning eye for talent, General Jay Mavin has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of several artists. His contributions extend beyond mere management; he actively champions good music and elevates talented individuals, thereby influencing the trajectory of African music.

James Enebeli Obaiza’s efforts underscore his commitment to the music industry’s growth, inspiring a new wave of artists and music professionals through his managerial expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence in music management and talent development.

