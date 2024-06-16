G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark warning to China at the conclusion of the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, accusing Beijing of enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine through support for its defense sector.

The G7 leaders condemned China’s ongoing assistance to Russia’s defense industry, which they claim sustains Moscow’s illegal activities in Ukraine and poses significant security threats. They called on China to halt the transfer of dual-use materials crucial for Russia’s military capabilities.

In a joint statement, the G7 nations threatened further sanctions against Chinese entities involved in supporting Russia’s military efforts, including financial institutions and other facilitators. They pledged to enforce restrictive measures to prevent abuse and restrict access to global financial systems.

The summit highlighted escalating tensions between Western powers and China over allegations that Beijing aids Russia’s military expansion by exporting critical components like semiconductors and machine tools.

Amid increasing economic pressures, the G7 also criticized China’s industrial policies, accusing Beijing of unfair practices that harm global trade and economic stability. The group expressed concern over China’s actions in the South China Sea, condemning its use of coast guard and maritime militia to assert territorial claims.

The summit underscored a growing international consensus against China’s role in global security and economic affairs, with implications for future diplomatic and economic relations between major powers.