Enugu State Governor Congratulates Rangers FC on Clinching 2023/24 NPFL Title

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rangers International Football Club of Enugu for clinching the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a game to spare. The Flying Antelopes secured their victory with a commanding 2-0 triumph over Bendel Insurance Football Club at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday.

Kenechukwu Agu opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, followed by a decisive goal from Chidiebere Nwobodo in the 65th minute, sealing Rangers’ eighth league title and their second since 2016. Their triumph was solidified as their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba Football Club, suffered defeats in their match-day 37 fixtures against Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos, respectively.

Governor Peter Mbah expressed his exhilaration at the achievement, emphasizing that Rangers’ performance exemplified the greatness and historical prowess of Enugu State. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing sports development in the state, highlighting the pivotal role of sports in showcasing excellence and fostering unity among citizens.

“I am filled with immense excitement. The government and people of Enugu State are overjoyed. Today’s match showcased the greatness that Enugu is renowned for, and I am particularly proud of our team’s dedication,” Governor Mbah remarked.

Addressing the players before the crucial match, Governor Mbah underscored the weight of history and the expectation for the team to uphold the legacy of Enugu’s sportsmanship. He commended their hard work and strategic play on the field, likening their performance to that of world-class tournaments.

“Our commitment to sports infrastructure is unwavering. We restored our pitch promptly upon assuming office to ensure Rangers could play their home matches at The Cathedral, which greatly motivated the players,” he added.

Looking ahead, Governor Mbah assured the people of Enugu of ongoing efforts to revamp sports infrastructure across the state, promising to build and upgrade facilities to world-class standards.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Chidiebere Nwobodo of Rangers International Football Club was honored with the Club Player of the Match award during the celebratory event.

