Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious over Governor Godwin Obaseki and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State. He made this declaration during the South-South Zonal meeting of the party held in Calabar on Sunday.

Akpabio assured party members that by the next zonal meeting, he anticipates having two governors from the South-South zone sitting with them. He emphasized the zone’s pivotal role in national governance, stating, “God has enabled the zone to be on the table and at the center of governance in the country.”

Reflecting on the significance of his role as Senate President 45 years after the late Senator Joseph Wayas, Akpabio underscored the importance of commitment and determination in achieving their goals. He concluded by affirming, “If we are committed, we will achieve anything. We are going to defeat Obaseki.”