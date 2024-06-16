DJ Bash Killed in Robbery at Abuja Nightclub Amid Rising Security Concerns

Abuja has been facing increasing security concerns recently. In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, popular disc jockey Bashiru Bello, known as DJ Bash, was killed during a robbery at Volcano nightclub in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The robbery took place during a gig that began on Friday night, and DJ Bash was shot dead inside the club.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that the police were not alerted in time. She assured the public that an investigation has commenced and that the police are “on top of the situation.” Adeh also advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

This incident comes amid heightened security concerns in Abuja. Recently, a joint police and military operation repelled an attack on a bank in the Abaji area of the capital. A group of 15 armed men, equipped with dynamites, attempted to rob First Bank PLC and simultaneously attacked the Abaji Divisional Police Headquarters. The swift response led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, resulted in the apprehension of three suspects, while others escaped with injuries.

“In swift response to an armed robbery incident at First Bank PLC in Abaji on June 13, 2024, at about 5:00 PM, the FCT police, led by the commissioner of police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, himself, in a combined operation with the military, mobilized to scene and repelled the attack simultaneously carried out on both Abaji Divisional Police headquarters and First Bank PLC in Abaji by a group of fifteen armed men who​⬤