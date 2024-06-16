Menu
Concrete roads pave way for carbon credits, says Works minister

By: Naija247news

Date:

Sen. Dave Umahi, Minister of Works, highlighted the benefits of constructing roads with concrete, citing potential carbon credits and alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s climate change agenda. He made these remarks during an inspection tour in Lagos, focusing on projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route, and Eleko.

Umahi emphasized the environmental advantages of concrete roads, noting their lower vehicle traction emissions compared to asphalt, which contributes significantly to heat and environmental concerns.

“This initiative underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to mitigating climate change effects,” Umahi stated. “We anticipate claiming substantial carbon credits through these innovations, showcasing our dedication to environmental stewardship.”

The minister also announced plans to replace traditional lighting on the Third Mainland Bridge with energy-efficient solar-powered lights, further enhancing energy conservation efforts.

“We are implementing comprehensive measures, including CCTV installation, to modernize infrastructure while minimizing energy consumption,” he added.

Umahi praised Hitech Construction Company Ltd. for their exemplary execution of road projects and encouraged other firms to match their standards in quality, equipment, and responsiveness to project requirements.

