Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

China’s Increasing Influence in the Arab World: A Detailed Analysis

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Over the past years, China has emerged as a prominent actor in the Arab world, surpassing the traditional influence of the US and Europe. The 10th China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held in Beijing, underscored the deepening collaboration between China and Arab nations. Here are the focal points:

  1. Economic Collaboration: The forum highlighted robust economic ties, focusing on trade, investment, and joint ventures. China’s formidable economic growth solidifies its pivotal role in global geopolitics.
  2. Non-Interference Principle: China advocates for a non-interference policy, positioning itself as a neutral mediator. While fostering economic partnerships, it refrains from intervening in the internal or external affairs of other nations.
  3. Critical Concerns: Discussions encompassed critical issues such as counterterrorism, climate change, and human rights. Leaders from China and Arab countries expressed apprehension over the conflict in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance.
  4. Support for a Two-State Solution: Both China and Arab states unequivocally rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians. They underscored the necessity of resolving the Palestinian issue through a fair two-state solution.
  5. Historical Foundation: Established in 2004, the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum aims to fortify ties between China and members of the Arab League.

China’s ascent as a global powerhouse continues to reshape international dynamics, with its engagement in the Arab world marking a pivotal development in contemporary geopolitics.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nnaji: Gas Shortage, Poor Electricity to Hinder Nigeria’s Electric and Gas-Powered Adoption”
Next article
“Lagos GDP Growth Nears 50%, Exceeds 40 African Countries’ GDPs”: Gov. Sanwo-Olu
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

Naija247news Naija247news -
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Naija247news Naija247news -
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

Macro’s New Left-Wing Unity Pact in France Faces Cracks Days After Formation

Naija247news Naija247news -
France’s new leftwing unity pact is already showing signs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

News 0
GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, the head...

Six Hajj Pilgrims Die from Heatstroke in Mecca as Temperatures Approach 118°F

Geopolitics 0
Six Jordanian pilgrims have tragically succumbed to heatstroke during...

G7 Warns China’s Support for Russia’s War in Ukraine

Geopolitics 0
Leaders of the world’s leading economies issued a stark...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

WHO Assesses Low Public Health Risk from Avian Influenza A (H5N1)

Naija247news - 0