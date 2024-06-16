Ban Victor Osimhen From National Team If He Doesn’t Apologise To Finidi George, Ex-Nigerian Goalkeeper, Idah Peterside Tells NFF

Idah Peterside Calls for Apology or Ban for Osimhen Over Finidi George Controversy

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Idah Peterside has addressed the controversy surrounding footballer Victor Osimhen’s outburst against ex-national team coach Finidi George. Peterside believes Osimhen should apologize to Finidi George and former Super Eagles players or face a ban from the Nigerian national team.

In a viral video, Peterside criticized Osimhen’s behavior, deeming it disrespectful and unacceptable. “Because these players have access to smartphones and social media, they think they can act anyhow they like. Osimhen should not talk the way he did and needs to apologize to the ex-players and Finidi George,” Peterside stated. He urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to take action if Osimhen fails to apologize, emphasizing that such attitudes should not be tolerated within the team.

Peterside highlighted Finidi George’s status as a football legend deserving respect. The controversy began after Finidi George expressed frustration over the lack of support from the NFF during a meeting with Sports Minister John Enoh in Abuja. George alleged that certain players, supported by influential individuals, were untouchable and undisciplined. He specifically mentioned Victor Osimhen, who missed two crucial World Cup qualifiers due to injury but was fit for club duties, raising questions about the commitment of Nigeria’s top stars to the national team.

In response, Osimhen took to Instagram live to express his anger and disappointment, claiming that Finidi George was fully informed about his injury and withdrawal from the World Cup qualifiers. Osimhen explained that he got injured in Napoli’s game against Lecce, underwent an MRI scan, and called Finidi George to update him.

He stated that he requested to join the camp to support his teammates but was advised to prioritize his family instead. Osimhen declared that he has lost respect for Finidi, asserting that respect should be mutual, and vowed to share evidence of their conversation to clarify the situation.