South East

Anambra 2025: Why I Joined Labour Party – Paul Orajaka

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Dr. Paul Orajaka, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, has officially switched allegiance to the Labour Party (LP). Orajaka, an American-based businessman hailing from Azia in Ihiala local government area, cited his admiration for the LP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, as a primary reason for his defection.

Speaking in Awka, Orajaka emphasized his decision to align with the Labour Party, highlighting Peter Obi’s track record as a beacon of integrity, morals, and good governance during his tenure as Anambra State governor.

“What Peter Obi achieved in his eight years as governor remains a benchmark for good governance in Nigeria,” Orajaka affirmed. “I joined the Labour Party because of its purpose-driven approach and commitment to genuine change. It is a movement that seeks to harness the best of Nigerians to transform our political landscape.”

Reflecting on his political journey, Orajaka lamented the influence of political structures over merit in determining electoral outcomes. “I learned firsthand that political structures, not necessarily rich manifestos, often dictate candidates’ fates,” he remarked. “It’s not just about passion; it’s about navigating a system that favors entrenched interests.”

Orajaka expressed disillusionment with the APC, attributing his departure to perceived injustices within the party’s ranks. “I felt cheated by the APC due to irregularities during the primary elections,” he explained. “If the process had been fair, I would have remained. My decision to join the LP is fueled by a desire to uphold transparency and fairness in governance.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 governorship elections in Anambra State, Orajaka expressed readiness to vie for the LP’s ticket while pledging support for any candidate chosen through credible primaries. He criticized incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, alleging a shortfall in delivering on promises despite his impressive credentials.

“What Anambra needs is action, not mere rhetoric,” Orajaka asserted. “If elected, I promise to lead an administration that prioritizes responsiveness and accountability, meeting the expectations of Anambra indigenes.”

Orajaka affirmed his commitment to building on the foundations laid by Peter Obi and other progressive leaders within the Labour Party, signaling his determination to contribute positively to the state’s development.

Summary:
Dr. Paul Orajaka, formerly of the APC, has defected to the Labour Party, citing admiration for Peter Obi’s leadership and a commitment to transparent governance. He intends to contest the Anambra governorship under the LP, criticizing incumbent Governor Soludo’s performance while pledging a responsive administration if elected.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
