Accept FG offer above N60,000 as new minimum wage, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to NLC, TUC

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele Urges Labour to Accept Government’s Offer Above N60,000 as Minimum Wage

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Leader representing APC, Ekiti Central, has called upon the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to consider accepting the federal government’s proposed new minimum wage offer, which exceeds N60,000.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message released on Sunday through his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Senator Bamidele emphasized the importance of dialogue and peaceful negotiation in achieving a new minimum wage bill, which President Bola Tinubu has pledged to present to the National Assembly.

Highlighting the recent developments, Senator Bamidele acknowledged that the federal government had already agreed to a substantial increase to N60,000, equivalent to a 100 percent rise. However, despite this concession, the organized labour unions proceeded with a two-day industrial action after rejecting the offer.

“The federal government has indicated readiness to make further concessions,” Senator Bamidele stated. “I appeal to the organised labour to accept this offer in the national interest. We are collectively implementing diverse strategies to reverse the current economic challenges.”

Senator Bamidele also underscored the need for unity and patriotism among Nigerians from all walks of life, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu in navigating the nation towards prosperity.

“In this season of Eid-el-Kabir, I urge all Muslims to exemplify the virtues of love and good neighborliness demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed (SWAT), and to pray for divine wisdom and understanding for our leaders,” he added.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to alleviating economic hardships and restoring national pride through various initiatives, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, the Pulako Initiative with a budget of N50 billion, and ongoing efforts to bolster national security.

“As we continue with the 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda, including the recent emergency measures in agriculture and initiatives for food security, I urge patriotic support and prayers for the successful implementation of these programs,” Senator Bamidele concluded.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele appeals to the NLC and TUC to accept the federal government’s offer above N60,000 as the new minimum wage, emphasizing the need for peaceful negotiations. In his Eid-el-Kabir message, he calls for national unity and support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to overcome economic challenges and implement developmental initiatives across Nigeria.

