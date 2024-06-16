160,000 Nigerian Children Are HIV+, Only 45,000 Receive Treatment, CCN Reports

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has called upon the government and relevant stakeholders to escalate efforts in combating the spread of HIV/AIDS among children across the country.

At the close-out ceremony of an HIV intervention program jointly implemented with the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Abuja over the weekend, CCN President Most Rev. David Onuoha, represented by Archbishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa, expressed deep concern over the high number of children living with HIV in Nigeria. He emphasized the urgent need for decisive action to address this critical issue.

“Our mission is to support the vulnerable and underprivileged, making a positive impact in their lives,” Archbishop Ogunmuyiwa stated. “While progress has been made in preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Nigeria still faces a significant challenge with 160,000 children living with HIV, of which only 45,000 are receiving treatment. This disparity is unacceptable, and concerted efforts are required from all NGOs and government agencies to combat this epidemic.”

Ms. Gracias Ross, the WCC representative, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to assisting Nigeria in its battle against HIV/AIDS. She underscored the broader implications of the HIV crisis, affecting not just children but also their families and communities.

“With two million people living with HIV in Nigeria, including children and their families, urgent intervention is crucial,” Ms. Ross emphasized. “The church must step in to provide support and education, particularly to young people who lack adequate information about sexuality.”

Rev. Dr. Evans Onyemara, General Secretary of the CCN, acknowledged the support of partners such as the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN). He highlighted successful outcomes from the HIV program’s implementation in various states, expressing optimism about future collaborations.

“When I assumed office, the HIV Programme was a critical project inherited from the World Council of Churches Ecumenical HIV/AIDS Initiative and Advocacy (WCC-EHAIA),” Rev. Onyemara remarked. “We appreciate our partners’ contributions and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to achieve even greater success in the future.”

The event featured messages of goodwill from stakeholders, reinforcing the importance of sustained collaboration to eliminate HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.