Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

160,000 Nigerian Children Are HIV+, Only 45,000 Receive Treatment, CCN Reports

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has called upon the government and relevant stakeholders to escalate efforts in combating the spread of HIV/AIDS among children across the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the close-out ceremony of an HIV intervention program jointly implemented with the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Abuja over the weekend, CCN President Most Rev. David Onuoha, represented by Archbishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa, expressed deep concern over the high number of children living with HIV in Nigeria. He emphasized the urgent need for decisive action to address this critical issue.

“Our mission is to support the vulnerable and underprivileged, making a positive impact in their lives,” Archbishop Ogunmuyiwa stated. “While progress has been made in preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Nigeria still faces a significant challenge with 160,000 children living with HIV, of which only 45,000 are receiving treatment. This disparity is unacceptable, and concerted efforts are required from all NGOs and government agencies to combat this epidemic.”

Ms. Gracias Ross, the WCC representative, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to assisting Nigeria in its battle against HIV/AIDS. She underscored the broader implications of the HIV crisis, affecting not just children but also their families and communities.

“With two million people living with HIV in Nigeria, including children and their families, urgent intervention is crucial,” Ms. Ross emphasized. “The church must step in to provide support and education, particularly to young people who lack adequate information about sexuality.”

Rev. Dr. Evans Onyemara, General Secretary of the CCN, acknowledged the support of partners such as the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN). He highlighted successful outcomes from the HIV program’s implementation in various states, expressing optimism about future collaborations.

“When I assumed office, the HIV Programme was a critical project inherited from the World Council of Churches Ecumenical HIV/AIDS Initiative and Advocacy (WCC-EHAIA),” Rev. Onyemara remarked. “We appreciate our partners’ contributions and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to achieve even greater success in the future.”

The event featured messages of goodwill from stakeholders, reinforcing the importance of sustained collaboration to eliminate HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Northern Youth Progressive Movement Slams Isa Tijani Over Criticism of Labour Strike
Next article
Nigeria’s Every Day Crude Oil Production Falls to 1.25 Million Barrels in May 2024, OPEC Reports
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that the...

Tug Boat Sinks at Tin-Can Island Port, Efforts Underway for Salvage

Naija247news Naija247news -
A tug boat piloting a barge loaded with containers...

Accept FG offer above N60,000 as new minimum wage, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to NLC, TUC

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele Urges Labour to Accept Government’s Offer...

Enugu State Governor Congratulates Rangers FC on Clinching 2023/24 NPFL Title

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, extended his heartfelt...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

South South 0
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that the...

Tug Boat Sinks at Tin-Can Island Port, Efforts Underway for Salvage

Top Stories 0
A tug boat piloting a barge loaded with containers...

Accept FG offer above N60,000 as new minimum wage, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to NLC, TUC

Election Views 0
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele Urges Labour to Accept Government’s Offer...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Edo 2024: APC will shock PDP’s Obaseki – Akpabio

Yetunde Kolawale - 0