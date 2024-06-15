US Pastor Sentenced to 35 Years for Stealing Church Properties valued at $300,000

A Dallas pastor has received a 35-year prison sentence following his conviction for stealing property from three churches through fraudulent deeds.

Whitney Foster, 56, was found guilty by a jury of theft of property valued at $300,000 or more, announced Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot in a recent news release. Authorities determined that the total worth of the stolen properties exceeded $800,000.

“Stealing real estate is an incredibly serious and damaging crime,” stated Creuzot. “It’s worse than the theft of someone’s vehicle or other possessions. When someone steals property, we must hold them accountable because they are hurting people.”

Foster, who led a small congregation without a physical place of worship, exploited his position to pilfer church buildings and land. He achieved this by filing deceptive deeds that falsely identified non-existent leaders of the victim churches as sellers and his own church as the beneficiary, according to the district attorney’s office.

The affected churches include the First Christian Church of Lancaster, along with two others in Dallas — Canada Drive Christian Church and Church at Nineveh.

“Two of the properties are still registered under the defendant’s or his church’s name, with his congregation continuing to gather at one,” added Creuzot. “The third property remains entangled in legal complexities due to Foster’s actions.”

In addition to the charges related to these three churches, prosecutors presented evidence of seven additional fraudulent deeds during the trial.

Homeowners across many Texas counties can protect themselves by registering for a deed fraud alert service, which notifies them via email of any filed documents concerning their property.