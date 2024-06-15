Thailand Targets BRICS Membership, Aiming to Strengthen Global Influence

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Thailand is poised to apply for membership in the BRICS bloc of emerging nations as early as this month, according to an announcement by the government on Tuesday. The move signifies Thailand’s strategic intent to align itself with other Global South countries and bolster its presence on the global stage.

The BRICS group, currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, serves as a prominent platform for cooperation among major emerging economies.

Following finalization of plans at a cabinet meeting, the Thai government confirmed its decision to submit the membership application. If approved, Thailand would become the first Southeast Asian nation to join BRICS.

A government spokesperson emphasized that joining BRICS would elevate Thailand’s stature as a leader among developing nations. This decision underscores Thailand’s aspiration to play a more influential role in shaping international relations and global economic governance.

Perceived by some as a counterweight to the dominance of developed economies like the U.S. and Europe, BRICS has expanded its membership under the leadership of China and Russia. Earlier in January, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Ethiopia, and Egypt joined the bloc, reflecting its growing influence and outreach beyond its original core members.