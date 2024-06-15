Menu
Search
Subscribe
Members

Thailand Targets BRICS Membership, Aiming to Strengthen Global Influence

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Thailand is poised to apply for membership in the BRICS bloc of emerging nations as early as this month, according to an announcement by the government on Tuesday. The move signifies Thailand’s strategic intent to align itself with other Global South countries and bolster its presence on the global stage.

The BRICS group, currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, serves as a prominent platform for cooperation among major emerging economies.

Following finalization of plans at a cabinet meeting, the Thai government confirmed its decision to submit the membership application. If approved, Thailand would become the first Southeast Asian nation to join BRICS.

A government spokesperson emphasized that joining BRICS would elevate Thailand’s stature as a leader among developing nations. This decision underscores Thailand’s aspiration to play a more influential role in shaping international relations and global economic governance.

Perceived by some as a counterweight to the dominance of developed economies like the U.S. and Europe, BRICS has expanded its membership under the leadership of China and Russia. Earlier in January, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Ethiopia, and Egypt joined the bloc, reflecting its growing influence and outreach beyond its original core members.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS Efforts to Reduce Dollar Dependency Gain Momentum Ahead of Summit
Next article
Switzerland Hosts BRICS-Led Peace Summit on Ukraine Conflict
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Switzerland Hosts BRICS-Led Peace Summit on Ukraine Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Story: This weekend marks a critical juncture in Swiss diplomacy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Lifestyle News 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Oil Markets 0
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam - 0